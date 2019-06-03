Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Tristate Capital posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $25.00 price target on Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director Helen Hanna Casey purchased 20,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,160. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $603.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

