Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.17. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $12.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $360,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $18,909,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $219.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6174 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.