Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings. Champions Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Champions Oncology.

CSBR has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Champions Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSBR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.30. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

