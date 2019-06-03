Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORMP) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,650. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

