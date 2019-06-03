Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Industrias Bachoco’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $55.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 34 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,789,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.