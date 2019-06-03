Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Worthington Industries (WOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $592,956.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,479.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $393,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,231.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

