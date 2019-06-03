Zacks Investment Research Lowers UQM Technologies (UQM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UQM Technologies, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of power dense, high efficiency electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers for the automotive, aerospace, medical, military and industrial markets. A major emphasis of the Company is developing products for the alternative energy technologies sector including propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, under-the-hood power accessories and other vehicle auxiliaries and distributed power generation applications. The Company’s headquarters, engineering and product development center, and motor manufacturing operation are located in Frederick, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UQM opened at $1.68 on Thursday. UQM Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UQM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UQM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UQM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UQM Technologies by 56.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,512 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of UQM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UQM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

