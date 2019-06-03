Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for General Mills (GIS)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Standpoint Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.77.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $765,092.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,221.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

