Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

