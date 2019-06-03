Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TapImmune (MRKR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

MRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. WBB Securities raised TapImmune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.29 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on TapImmune in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.22 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.03.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

