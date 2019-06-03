Zacks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $41.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OPNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 9,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,773. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 21,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $254,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $841,363 over the last three months. 30.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,073 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

