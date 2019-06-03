Zafgen’s (ZFGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zafgen from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Zafgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.52 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Zafgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zafgen by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 203,976 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Zafgen by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Zafgen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zafgen in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

