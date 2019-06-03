Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $468,943,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,922.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,978,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,829,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,775,000 after buying an additional 4,941,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after buying an additional 4,195,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. 105,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $299,791.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,534.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,855,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,692 shares of company stock worth $6,106,234 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

