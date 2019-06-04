-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 123,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,640. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

