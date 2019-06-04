-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.55). Cellular Biomedicine Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBMG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

