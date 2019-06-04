$0.56 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc (JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,388 shares of company stock worth $1,389,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,742 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 731.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. 816,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Jabil has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

