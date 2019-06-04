$1.07 EPS Expected for Chemours Co (CC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Chemours posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,234. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,757,000 after buying an additional 479,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 128.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 47.1% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Chemours has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

