13,000 Shares in Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APYX opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of -0.01. Apyx Medical Corp has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 224.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APYX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

