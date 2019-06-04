2,034 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,198,000 after purchasing an additional 226,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

