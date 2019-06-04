36,529 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $11,127,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 208.6% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 190,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 35,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,426,186.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,397.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,234. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

