506 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,754,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $303.95 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $295.73 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,968 shares of company stock valued at $57,360,056. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

