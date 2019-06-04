5,525 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

