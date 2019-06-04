57,978 Shares in Xunlei Ltd (XNET) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 22,667.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 247,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xunlei Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

