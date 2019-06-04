588,645 Shares in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 588,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,250 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,899,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,159.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 573,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $791,841.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,490,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,726 over the last ninety days.

Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

