$65.23 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce $65.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.87 million and the highest is $65.59 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $66.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $260.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.20 million to $263.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.12 million, with estimates ranging from $262.58 million to $271.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 264,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,040. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

