$65.77 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will report $65.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $88.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full-year sales of $296.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $301.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.77 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $340.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NANO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NANO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

