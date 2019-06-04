650 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Oracle stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

