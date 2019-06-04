AAR Corp. (AIR) Position Boosted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AAR by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AAR Corp. (AIR) Position Boosted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/aar-corp-air-position-boosted-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.