Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $4,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,935 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 995,181 shares of company stock worth $75,951,311. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-sold-by-granite-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.