AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $101.08.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.