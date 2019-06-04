Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 196,055 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 279.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 555,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $6,067,428.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,468.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,300.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,106,592 shares of company stock worth $11,271,368. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $672.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

