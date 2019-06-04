Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,860 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 304,892 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,570,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of BIP opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

