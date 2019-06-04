Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will post $24.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $39.70 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $153.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $127.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.22 million to $248.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.51. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 919,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.30. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

