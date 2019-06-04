Adam K. Stern Purchases 80,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Stock

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
MTNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.