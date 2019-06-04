Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

AE opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Adams Resources & Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

