Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,179,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,881,000 after purchasing an additional 167,551 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In related news, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $674,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock worth $2,386,476 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

