Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

