Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $298,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,385 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $2,674,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,280,152. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $217.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $218.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

