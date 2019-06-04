AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,422. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

