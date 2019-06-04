Ajo LP Acquires 619,081 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 622.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,081 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $48,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

