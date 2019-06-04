AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 170,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.35 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $39,230.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

