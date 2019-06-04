Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 price objective on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of ATI opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.32. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

