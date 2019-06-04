Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,490,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

