Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of ALNA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,152. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.11. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 345,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

