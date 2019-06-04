Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 137.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,576,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $250.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $188.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.42.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

