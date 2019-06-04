Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stake Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 184.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024,625 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNT opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

