AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Domtar Corp (UFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 595.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 782,433 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

UFS opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-domtar-corp-ufs.html.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.