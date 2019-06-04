Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 32,563,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,145,199,000 after buying an additional 270,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $166.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 in the last 90 days. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

