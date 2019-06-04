Amedisys Inc (AMED) Insider Sells $567,400.00 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $567,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David L. Kemmerly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $549,800.00.

On Friday, May 10th, David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $575,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $591,000.00.

AMED stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. BidaskClub cut shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 117.3% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amedisys by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

