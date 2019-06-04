American International Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $281.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $1,858,575.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,142.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $805,772.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,446,009.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $30,364,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $285.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/american-international-group-inc-sells-147-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.